Collin Gosselin breaks down in tears, reveals he hasn’t talked to his siblings in years

Collin Gosselin of “Jon & Kate Plus 8” said he's been estranged from most of his his siblings for years.

The 18-year-old son of Jon and Kate Gosselin starred along with his seven siblings in the TLC reality series “Jon & Kate Plus 8” from 2007 to 2009.

After Jon and Kate's divorce was finalized in 2009, the show was retitled "Kate Plus 8." It continued airing from 2010 to 2017.

The former couple's children are sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Alexis, Joel, Leah and Aaden, and twins Cara and Madelyn.

On Nov. 28, Collin told ET's Kevin Frazier that he doesn’t have a relationship with his mother or his brothers and sisters, with the exception of Hannah.

Kate Gosselin with her eight children. Donna Svennevik / Disney General Entertainment / Getty Images

“I have not spoken to my siblings in probably five or six years now," he said. "It’s tough.”

"I love them to death,” Collin added, before breaking down in tears.

"I love them very much and I really hope that one day when I have kids, that my kids will know their aunts and uncles," he said.

The teen's relationship with his mom has been strained for years. In 2016, Collin, then 12, was institutionalized for what Kate told People were "special needs."

"This has been a struggle we’ve had for a very long time, and it’s one I’ve dealt with on my own,” she told the outlet. “I’ve felt very alone in this. By the same token, it’s not something that has only impacted me or him — our entire family has been impacted."

Collin told ET that he disagreed with his mom's handling of the situation.

“It’s unfortunate that that’s how my mom phrased me as a person,” he said. “I don’t see those things and I don’t think anybody else sees those things and I hope that if we met again one day, she would understand that it’s not the case.”

In 2018, Jon was granted temporary full custody of Collin, ET reported. Kate did not attend Collin’s custody hearing, and Collin moved in with his father and Hannah.

Now 18, Collin Gosselin is speaking out about his family life. @thecollingosselin / Instagram

When asked by ET whether Collin had a message for Kate, he answered, “It’s unfortunate that we didn’t have a relationship, but I’m doing very well.”

Collin said he leans on Hannah.

“I would do anything for my sister and I love her to death,” he said. “Hannah, she’s a big part of my emotional support. She helped me out a lot and still does to this day.”

