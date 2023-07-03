Jimmy Fallon shares rare family photo with wife and daughters

Jimmy Fallon and his family appeared all laughs and smiles for a pre-Fourth of July weekend pic.

The late-night talk show host shared a sunny photo of his family on July 2 to his Instagram page. The comedian can be seen sharing a laugh with his wife, Nancy Juvonen, and their daughters, 8-year-old Frances Cole and 9-year-old Winnie Rose.

“I agreed to take this photo only if I could stand on the dry side of the dock. Happy 2nd of July!”

Fans of the funny guy were quick to comment on how quickly his two daughters are growing up and compliment his family.

“Your wife is STUNNING!” one user commented. “You’re a lucky guy, beautiful family!”

“Everything about you makes me smile!!” another replied. “Your family is beautiful. Happy July 2nd!!”

“Aww, jimmy!!! Love this pic of all of you!!!” one Instagram user wrote. “Beautiful family.”

As users in the comments section can attest, Instagram posts by Fallon featuring his family on the platform are rare. However, the comedian’s wife and daughters are clearly loved by his fans. During the COVID-19 quarantine era, while Fallon produced “The Tonight Show” from his house, his daughters often appeared much to the viewers’ light.

In March 2020, the show’s fans could peer into its work-from-home production set-up, which kicked off with the sound of his daughter making music with a pot and an ice cream scoop.

“Being stuck inside with the same people can be tough. Today our Roomba rolled out the front and hasn’t come back,” Fallon joked early in the segment while Frances climbed onto his head.

“Hey, stop, I’m telling a joke!” he protested as she continued. “That was a funny joke — did you like it?”

“No!” she answered.

Frances wasn’t the only one to help with the at-home production. Juvonen, a film producer, served as a cameraman while Winnie designed and drew all of the show’s graphics, including the “Tonight Show” logo.