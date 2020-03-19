Jimmy Fallon's family adorably helps him host 'Tonight Show' from home

Sign up for our newsletter

As parents everywhere can attest, working from home with your kids around isn’t exactly a walk in the park.

And now, no one knows that better than Jimmy Fallon!

He’s hosting a low-budget version of “The Tonight Show” from his house and his daughters are stealing the show!

Wednesday night, he opened his show to the tune of one of his girls hitting what appeared to be a pot with an ice cream scoop.

His wife, Nancy Juvonen, who co-founded the production company Flower Films with Drew Barrymore, has been serving as his lone audience member and camerawoman.

“Being stuck inside with the same people can be tough. Today our Roomba rolled out the front and hasn’t come back,” he joked as his younger daughter, Frannie, climbed on his head.

“Hey, stop, I’m telling a joke! That was a funny joke — did you like it?” he asked Frannie, 5.

“No!” she replied.

His older daughter, Winnie, 6, handled all the graphics for the show. She drew the “Tonight Show” logo and wrote out all the names and websites on paper using mostly what appeared to be glittery crayons.

Fallon also interviewed “Hamilton” creator, Lin Manuel Miranda via Zoom, an online video chat service.

The two joked about staying at home with their kids.

“I’m not getting work done,” Miranda laughed. “I’m learning how to teach math!”

Miranda referenced something showrunner Shonda Rhimes tweeted a few days ago.

“Every teacher should make a billion dollars a year,” he laughed.

“I mean like, oh my gosh, how hard is this? It’s insane,” Fallon replied.

Miranda said he’s been watching children’s author Mo Willems’ daily '"Lunch Doodles" and added his kids’ artwork was “legit good.”

We love a proud dad!

Fallon is hosting his own version of the show from his house where he, like millions of others, remains isolated in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

He ended the video by going down a slide inside his house — which he also did yesterday and seems to be somewhat of a trend — and adding everyone should "wash your hands and don't touch your face!"