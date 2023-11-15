Jana Kramer welcomes baby boy with fiancé Allan Russell

Jana Kramer and her fiancé, Allan Russell, have welcomed their first child together.

The country singer and actor announced the happy news on her Instagram page on Nov. 14.

"Welcome to the world sweet Roman James Russell," she captioned a carousel of professional photos. "Blessed beyond measure for this little miracle. 11.13.2023. 6lbs 1oz."

While it is Russell and Kramer's first child together, Kramer also shares two children — Jolie, who turns 8 in January and Jace, who turns 5 this month — with her ex, Mike Caussin.

Baby Roman James is seemingly Russell's first child.

Kramer and Russell on a vacation in a photo she shared in September 2023. Jana Kramer / Instagram

Kramer first shared that she and Russell were expecting in June.

"We’ve been keeping another secret from you guys (I promise this is the last Announcement...at least for a little while 🤣) but I’m pregnant!!!! Beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story," she said in a sponsored post. "I never thought I would see the word pregnant again on a test..."

The announcement came just one month after she revealed they'd gotten engaged after six months of dating.

In an episode of her “Whine Down With Jana Kramer” podcast, Kramer said that the former pro soccer player had popped the question while they were touring the site of the new home she was having built.

“We were all sitting on the front porch steps and just looking out at the view because the view is just, I mean, stunning. And he, like, said my name. And ... then he got down on one knee,” she recalled.

Kramer and her ex-husband called it quits in April 2021 after six years of marriage. Kramer said in a "Red Table Talk" interview that Caussin, a former NFL player, had cheated on her with more than 13 women.

When announcing their split, Kramer said she couldn't fight for their relationship anymore.

“I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give,” Kramer wrote in an emotional Instagram post at the time. "Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding."