Ice-T celebrates daughter Chanel's 8th birthday with glamorous throwback pics

Ice-T and Coco Austin honored their daughter, Chanel, on her eighth birthday.

The “Law & Order: SVU” star shared a collection of adorable throwback photos of his look-alike little girl Nov. 28 on Instagram to celebrate her big day.

The pics include a shot of Chanel holding a tablet inside an airplane, a hilarious image of her as a toddler tossing $50 bills and a few cute pics showing Chanel as an infant.

"HappyBirthday @babychanelnicole You’re 8yrs old today! Wow.. so fast!" he wrote in his caption.

Austin paid tribute to Chanel in a heartfelt Instagram post that captured how bittersweet it can be for moms to watch their babies grow up.

"I'm happy/sad today... Chanel turned 8!! Do I cry or smile? I dont know.. I remember her moving around in my belly like it was yesterday.. Im so proud of what a beautiful sweet loving girl she’s become," Austin wrote alongside a trio of cute pics of her daughter.

"Happy Birthday to @babychanelnicole," she added, along with celebration emoji. "I love you soooooooooooooooooooo much!! Its amazing how much love you can have for a little human being."

Ice-T and Coco Austin pose with daughter Chanel at the actor and rapper's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on Feb. 17. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Ice-T, whose real name is Tracy Marrow, opened up to TODAY.com in September about his youngest child's uncanny resemblance to him.

“It’s cool,” Ice-T said of fans pointing out the resemblance. “I think she kind of gets irritated with people telling her she looks like her dad instead of her mom. But if you look at any old pictures of Coco, there’s similarities there.”

“I wouldn’t want her to keep looking like her dad. She’s finding herself,” the doting dad continued, noting that Chanel had recently walked in her first fashion show.

The actor and rapper told TODAY.com that he was grateful he'd found success as an entertainer by the time Chanel was born.

He explained that he feels "more present" during Chanel's early years than he could be with his older kids from previous relationships: LeTesha Marrow, who was born when he was in high school, and Tracy Marrow Jr,. who arrived about 15 years later.

"With my first daughter, I was actually still in the street,” Ice-T said. “It was more like presents over presence. So she had all the new sneakers, she had all the good stuff because her daddy was making sure she had that — but I wasn’t there.”

“My second kid, Lil Ice, happened right at the brink of me becoming Ice-T,” he continued. “Even though I was there, I wasn’t there again because I’m out on the road, I’m trying to become a star. ... You have to be very driven at the beginning of your career.”

Chanel may be growing up more comfortably than her older siblings did, but Ice-T doesn't think she "gets away" with anything they didn't.

However, the rapper is the first to admit that his mini-me is already a master at “manipulating” him.

"She knows how to work it and get what she wants, but I love it and I enjoy watching it. I don’t know if she gets away with more, but she’s definitely learning how to work her dad early.”