Hoda and Jenna debate breakfast in bed on Mother’s Day: ‘Y’all don’t want crumby sheets!’

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are thrilled to be celebrating Mother's Day in Bermuda this year.

"I mean, are we the luckiest people in the world?" Jenna asked. "We're celebrating here."

"We are," agreed Hoda. "We are."

The hosts then turned to a TODAY.com interview with Chrissy Teigen in which she said, “I just want to sit on the couch, eat KFC, watch reality television and do crafts.”

"She lost me with the crafts," Jenna commented. "Because here's the thing, when you do the crafts, that means you have to vacuum up the glitter. If you do the crafts, you have to clean the crafts."

"Grown-ups doing crafts? I think that's interesting," said Hoda as their live audience murmured in agreement.

"Why would you do crafts if you're not doing it with your children?" Jenna simply couldn't wrap her mind around the concept.

"She wants to do it alone," Hoda laughed. "She wants to watch Bravo, eat KFC and do her own crafts."

Since adult crafts continued to be incomprehensible to Jenna, she turned to Hoda to ask what she likes to do on Mother's Day.

"It's so sweet when they make breakfast and bring it up. Sometimes I would like to sleep longer. I would like a little extra sleep time before we do all the fun stuff," said Hoda. "I like just hanging out with them ... It's really fun."

"I don't love breakfast in bed because I don't like a crumby sheet," Jenna said.

"She won't eat in bed," Hoda said of Jenna.

The ladies made the audience vote for breakfast in bed versus crumby sheets.

"Y'all don't want crumby sheets," Jenna tried to convince the "breakfast in bed" contingent. "Nobody wants that toast up in there."

"I think a nice meal while you're watching TV ... cozied in," said Hoda.

Jenna clearly had a different vision.

"You know what she eats in bed? She eats Ritz crackers," said Jenna. "If Hoda had her perfect Mother's Day, it would be this: she'd sneak into her room, she'd have a whole sleeve [of Ritz crackers], she'd eat the whole thi—"

"Buttery. In your mouth. No chewing," interjected Hoda, clearly delighted by Jenna's guessing. "In, swallow. In, swallow. In, swallow," she continued, miming her cracker-eating technique.

Hoda, we hope you get multiple sleeves of Ritz crackers this Sunday. You deserve them. And Jenna, we wish you a "crumb-free" Mother's Day!