Hoda Kotb shared her ‘irrational fear’ when it comes to her kids

TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb may appear to be a supermom, but as we all know, every parent has their kryptonite.

Hoda, the 59-year-old mom of daughters Hayley Joy, 6, and Hope Catherine, 4, told People that her "last irrational fear" involved her children.

Though she looks cool and collected onscreen, Hoda panics when she hears her kids scream.

"I think something's broken, and I'll go tearing up the stairs only to find them looking for something," Hoda said.

Relatable, Hoda.

To recover from those heart-pounding moments, Hoda said, "I try to do something every Thursday to refill my cup." For example, she mentioned that she had been to "a place that has those La-Z-Boy chairs, where you can get a foot massage for 30 minutes." It sounds like a perfect retreat for an on-the-go mom.

But that's not the only way the "Making Space" podcast finds peace.

She said that after dinner, her kids request Trader Joe's Ice Cream Bon Bons, which they call "our chocolate round thing." When Hoda started "popping them" into her mouth, she said she "was like, 'This is what heaven is.'"

And speaking of heaven, Hoda's "last perfect moment" unsurprisingly involved Hayley and Hope.

Hoda said that when the girls climbed into her bed, "I thought, I'm lying here with these two wanting nothing else but to be next to me, and they couldn't get close enough. It was pretty perfect."