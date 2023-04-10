Hoda and Jenna reveal some of their favorite Trader Joe’s foods that are ‘to die for’

When Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are roaming the aisles of Trader Joe's, they make a beeline for three of their favorites.

The TODAY co-hosts shared their Trader Joe's faves on April 10 after Jenna noted that all her daughter Mila wants for her 10th birthday this week are dumplings from Trader Joe's.

"Have you ever had the dumplings from Trader Joe's?" Jenna asked. "Aren't they so good? You have to get the dumplings."

Jenna is likely referring to the steamed pork and ginger soup dumplings that are filled with hot soup and some ginger for an extra kick. And yes, she's exactly right about craving them.

Hoda also has her own Trader Joe's hankering.

"Wait, the crunchy tilapia at Trader Joe's is to die for," Hoda said, referring to the Panko Breaded Tilapia. "You air fry it for 15 minutes and when you cut into it, it's like (crunching sound)."

"Like a fish stick," Jenna said.

"But like a piece like a piece of fish, not the stick," Hoda clarified.

The two then brought up a Trader Joe's classic.

"Did you see the chocolate bananas, which I know you make yourself, but you can also buy them frozen," Jenna said, referring to the chain's famous Gone Bananas! — frozen dark chocolate-covered banana slices.

Beyond those three Hoda- and Jenna-approved snackables, if you've never experienced the Unexpected Cheddar Cheese, Chili & Lime Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips or Mandarin Orange Chicken, we have a list of the 30 most iconic Trader Joe's foods of all time to check out on your next visit.