Heidi Klum poses with mom and daughter in 3-generation pic

Three generations of beauty!

Heidi Klum is sharing a rare pic with her mom, Erna, and her daughter Leni, 19.

The "America's Got Talent" judge, 50, posted the sweet family photo June 11 on Instagram. In the pic, the supermodel sported an ecru top and wore her long blond hair in shaggy layers with bangs.

Erna wore a pink floral pattern and rocked a choppy platinum blond bob with bangs. Nestled between the two women was Leni, wearing a white top with her wavy long blond hair parted in the middle.

Klum captioned the shot with three red heart emoji.

While the former "Project Runway" host often shares photos of Leni, who's been following in her modeling footsteps, it's been a while since she's posted a pic featuring all three Klum women together.

Klum previously shared an image of the trio in December 2020.

Heidi Klum, right, and daughter Leni in 2021. Leni has been following her mom into a modeling career. Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

In that photo, all three women posed for a mirror selfie behind the scenes during Klum and Leni's first joint photo shoot with Vogue Germany.

The photos, which marked Leni's modeling debut, were featured in the magazine's January/February 2021 issue.

The publication spoke to Klum and Leni, who was 16 at the time, about Leni's interest in fashion. The teen explained that she had been yearning to model for years but her protective mom made her wait until she was the right age.

“It was only a matter of time before I would try to become a model myself,” Leni said. “The first offer came when I was only 12 or 13, from a brand I liked to wear: Brandy Melville. At that time I begged my mother, but no chance. Now I understand that it would have been too early.”

Klum explained why she felt 16 was "a good age" for her daughter to start modeling.

“If you are allowed to drive a car, you can also have an official Instagram account and show your face," said Klum, adding, "And to be allowed to start with a Vogue cover is an insane privilege.”