Heidi Klum poses with 3 generations of her family in new Instagram photo

It’s three generations of Klums!

Heidi Klum just posted a cute photo of herself with her mother, Erna, and her daughter, Leni, on Instagram.

“In the Studio with my M❤️M and @leniklum for @voguegermany,” the supermodel, 47, wrote in the caption.

The generation-spanning selfie was snapped during a recent photo shoot with Vogue Germany, where Erna was evidently on hand to support both her daughter and her 16-year-old granddaughter, Leni, as she made her modeling debut.

Leni posed with her mom on the cover of the magazine’s January/February issue, making her first big splash in the fashion world.

Her proud mom also recently shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram from their cover shoot, showing the look-alike duo both sporting colorful jumpsuits and matching blond hairstyles.

“So excited for my first cover!! I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn’t dream of a better start!!” Leni wrote on Instagram last week when the cover dropped. “Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum.”

In her Vogue Germany interview, the teen also revealed that she’s been interested in modeling for a while, but that her mom didn’t want to start too soon.

“It was only a matter of time before I would try to become a model myself,” Leni said. “The first offer came when I was only 12 or 13, from a brand I liked to wear: Brandy Melville. At that time I begged my mother, but no chance. Now I understand that it would have been too early.”

Heidi Klum also opened up about her decision to allow Leni to dip her toe into the modeling waters.

“Sixteen is a good age,” she said. “If you are allowed to drive a car, you can also have an official Instagram account and show your face. And to be allowed to start with a Vogue cover is an insane privilege.”