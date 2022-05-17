Heidi Klum’s daughter, 18, wears her mom’s dress — 24 years later — to prom

Heidi Klum's daughter Leni went shopping in her mom's closet for the perfect prom dress.

The 18-year-old borrowed a little black dress that her supermodel mom wore 24 years ago, and she made it look brand new.

The younger Klum shared several Instagram photos of herself rocking the knee-length strapless black frock on Monday with the caption, "prom night in mamas dress," followed by an emoji of a black heart.

Heidi Klum left a heart-eyes emoji in the comments section.

Leni Klum wore her brown hair in loose waves and sported a simple necklace and mini bag to let the dress speak for itself.

Klum's followers described the look as "beautiful," "stunning" and "perfection"; one person wrote: "Natural beauty, you such Amazing like your mother," followed by a black heart emoji.

The Klums know how to make a fashion statement. Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

Heidi Klum wore the little black dress back in 1998 at an HBO event for the TV special "Comic Relief VIII" in New York City.

Like her daughter, Klum kept her accessories to a minimum and opted for simple black heels and a statement necklace. She also wore her hair in a shiny, sleek style.

Heidi Klum wore the LBD decades earlier. Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Leni Klum is a budding fashionista in her own right and appeared on the red carpet in October with her dad, Seal. The teen wore a sassy black mini dress with crystal fringe detailing at the hem for the occasion.

Klum, who grew up in the spotlight with two famous parents, has a burgeoning modeling career. Last week, Heidi Klum shared an Instagram video of a Michael Kors and Ellesse ad campaign featuring her daughter, writing, "Best choice in model."

Last summer, she was on hand to see her daughter walk the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice, Italy, and Leni Klum couldn't help but smile when she saw her mom.

Heidi Klum shared a video of the sweet moment and captioned the post, “The smile when she sees mom 😁❤️.”

In 2020, the Klums appeared together on the cover of Vogue Germany

“So excited for my first cover!! I had so much fun on set with @voguegermany couldn’t dream of a better start!!” the teen wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for being by my side @heidiklum.”

Her mom responded in the comments, writing, "I love you my sweet Leni."