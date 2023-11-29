IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Guy Fieri reveals his son’s engagement: ‘You two are made for each other’

“Coming soon…Mr. & Mrs.Fieri.”
Guy Fieri
Guy Fieri, seen here at the 2023 Stagecoach Festival on April 28, 2023 in Indio, California, has plenty of reason to smile, thanks to his son's engagement.Scott Dudelson / Getty Images
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Hearts are as full as bellies in Flavortown.

Guy Fieri’s son Hunter has gotten engaged to Tara Bernstein, the elder Fieri shared in an Instagram post Nov. 24.

“Congrats to @hunterfieri and @taralynn.nyc You two are made for each other,” he captioned a picture of the couple, with Bernstein showing off her ring. “Welcome to the family, Tara.”

“Love you so much dad!” Hunter Fieri wrote in the comments.

“Love you so much! Grateful for our families,” Bernstein also added in the comments.

Hunter Fieri, who refers to himself as “Prince of Flavortown” on his Instagram account, and Bernstein, a pro pickleball player, also shared pictures from their engagement.

“Coming soon…Mr. & Mrs.Fieri ♥️,” they each captioned a series of photos, including one of Hunter Fieri on bended knee and two more of then together, as well as some family shots featuring Guy Fieri. They also added the hashtag, #blessed.

The Food Network personality and his wife, Lori, are parents of Hunter, 27, and Ryder, 17.

“Proud lil bro here,” Ryder commented on his brother’s post announcing the engagement.

It seems like the brotherly love cuts both ways, too.

In April, Guy Fieri reshared a photo from Ryder’s Instagram featuring him in a tuxedo with his date as they got ready to go to the prom.

“Baller!!” Hunter Fieri commented on the pic.

