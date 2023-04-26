Becca Kufrin has shared an exciting life update.

The former “Bachelorette” revealed in an Instagram post on April 26 that she and fiancé Thomas Jacobs are expecting their first child together.

The couple shared a video montage filled with photos of them and their two dogs. It also includes sweet snaps of them holding up their sonogram and showing it to their pups. The clip ends with video of Kufrin’s ultrasound and them hearing their baby’s heartbeat.

“Party of 5 coming September 2023,” they captioned their joint post. “Little Bebe, we can’t wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow. We already love you to the moon and back — mom & dad.”

The post also included the hashtags #pregnancyannouncement #bebe, #momanddad and #pregnantnotpasta.

The pair on "Bachelor in Paradise" in 2022. Craig Sjodin / ABC via Getty Images

Bachelor Nation quickly jumped in on the comments section to congratulate the couple.

Kaitlyn Bristowe wrote, “This is incredible,” while Becca Tilley added, “WHAT!!!! Omg I’m crying! I’m so thrilled for y’all!!!!!!!!!!”

“Speechless! Beyond happy! Sending so much love,” commented Andi Dorfman and Wells Adams added, “Wait, what!!!! Congratulations!!!!”

Singer Hayley Kiyoko, Gabby Windey, Jade Roper Tolbert and more also commented.

Meanwhile, Adam Gottschalk, a contestant on the 13th season of “The Bachelorette,” also shared his confusion to the “party of five” note before realizing the couple were including their dogs.

“Omg!! At first I was like you’re having triplets!?! took me a sec to count the fur babies congrats mama to be,” he wrote.

Kufrin appeared on Season 22 of ”The Bachelor” with Arie Luyendyk Jr. The two got engaged before he broke it off and proposed to his runner-up and current wife, Lauren Burnham Luyendyk.

Kufrin went on to become the Season 14 Bachelorette and got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen. They broke up in 2020.

Kufrin would go on to meet her current love, Jacobs, during the seventh season of “Bachelor in Paradise.” Jacobs appeared on Season 17 of “The Bachelorette.”

The two shocked “Bachelor” fans when they announced in May of last year that they were engaged.

“In the ultimate plot twist…HE SAID YES!” Kufrin wrote alongside photos from the proposal. “We’ve been keeping this secret just between us and close family & friends for a while but we’re so excited to shout it from the rooftops!”

“I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day. I can’t wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive. I love you to the moon & back ♥️” she added.