Love at last! 'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin reveals she got engaged this season

Things are looking rosy for "Bachelorette" Becca Kufrin.

The Minnesota-based publicist, who was dumped by Arie Luyendyk Jr. in last season's shocking "Bachelor" finale, has revealed she'll tie the knot with her new love, whom she met on this season's "The Bachelorette."

Craig Sjodin / ABC The Minnesota-based publicist is excited for fans to watch her find love on season 14 of "The Bachelorette," which premieres Monday.

“I am engaged!” Kufrin, 28, gushed to People magazine. “It was the happiest moment of my life. And it feels so good to say it. I still pinch myself, like, did that all just happen? It’s been a whirlwind.”

Indeed it has! Kufrin fell for Luyendyk, 36, on his season of "The Bachelor," and the two became engaged. But the real estate agent and former race car driver blindsided Kufrin by dumping her for runner-up Lauren Burnham just weeks later.

The betrayal stung. “I went through the grieving process,” Kufrin revealed. “I was confused and angry and all the emotions you go through a heartbreak with.”

But she was determined to dust herself off and try to find love again.

Now happily engaged, Kufrin's excited to let viewers meet her new fiancé — and to have them see how their romance blossomed.

“I’m so excited to start this season and for everyone to see everything that happened,” she said. “It’s been crazy, but it was so worth it.”

"The Bachelorette" premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.