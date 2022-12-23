Eva Mendes jokes that she’s turning into her mom with her backhanded compliments

A few days ago, Eva Mendes shared with her millions of Instagram followers a photo of her father to celebrate his birthday, showing how much she loves him. Although she also has that same relationship with her mother, the actor playfully imitated her in a recent video.

Mendes has shown herself to have a good sense of humor, previously posting a fun photo of her daughters — whom she shares with Ryan Gosling — giving her a makeover.

This time, she jokingly poked fun at her mom, Eva Pérez Suárez, in an Instagram video where she imitates her giving backhanded compliments. However, Mendes noted that she has started to become her mom.

“Can you relate?! Is this a Cuban Mami thing or a universal Mami thing ? Se queja pero le gusta. Yo ♥️ a mi Mami!” the actor wrote along with blue heart emojis and a crying-laughing emoji.

In her video she further says, “I feel like I see everything through my mom’s eyes, you know?” realizing that she was turning into her mother while criticizing her surroundings.

She began to share examples of her mother’s criticisms like, “She says things like, (in Spanish) ‘Oh look how beautiful this is. But why is the table so close? You can even walk here,’” among other comments that she’s heard her mom say.

Mendes then said with a laugh, “It’s a total compliment-complain, compliment-complain. She’s amazing at it and she’s always here with me,” reassuring her viewers that her mother is incredible and always on her mind.

Her post was filled with comments from her followers applauding her for perfectly imitating Cuban moms and their accents, while others said that they related to her situation.

This article has been translated from Spanish and was originally published on Telemundo.com.