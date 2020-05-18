Eva Mendes reveals colorful makeover from her daughters: 'They've won'

Sign up for our newsletter

Eva Mendes showed off the hilarious results of what happens when two young kids have free rein with the makeup brush!

The actress and model, 46, shared a selfie with makeup and scribbles all over her face — the funny results of a makeover from her and husband Ryan Gosling's two little girls, Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 4.

“They’ve won,” she joked in the caption.

It’s a bold, wild look, but as many fans pointed out in the comments, Mendes is honestly pulling it off.

“I mean the eyeshadow bit is pretty awesome,” one fan commented on her selfie.

“Very Picasso,” another person wrote. “They’re artists in the making!”

Mendes shared a similar photo earlier this month, revealing the results of another at-home makeover from her girls.

This look featured lots of pink on her cheeks and purple highlights on her nose, finished off with the same bold blue eyeshadow.

“I’ve lost any control I once had,” she wrote in the caption.

Mendes and Gosling have made a point to maintain their kids’ privacy, including on social media, so she hasn’t shared any photos of her family together in lockdown. But she did recently share a cute drawing by one of her daughters and revealed how she is approaching parenting during quarantine.

“This is me. By my kid. It’s pretty accurate,” she wrote in the caption. “No I haven’t become a master baker or a good cook during quarantine. I haven’t seen a gym in two months. I haven’t written a novella. I’ve just been trying to be a fun mom and not lose my marbles.”