Danielle Brooks shares her 4-year-old’s adorable reaction to seeing mom in ‘The Color Purple’

When Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager chatted with Golden Globe nominee Danielle Brooks during TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on December 14, they mentioned the sweet video Brooks posted on social media of her now 4-year-old daughter seeing her mother on a movie screen in the trailer for "The Color Purple."

Along with the video, Brooks wrote in the Instagram caption, "You all know I became a puddle of tears. Knowing that I get to leave my daughter something to always be proud of and remember me by is so special to me. So grateful for moments like these. 💜"

In the video, Freeya, who is decked out in a princess dress, necklace, earrings and tiara for a showing of the live-action "The Little Mermaid," can be heard shouting, "That's you! That's you! Mommy in the movie!" With each word, Freeya gets more and more excited, eventually bouncing up and down on her seat.

"Oh my gosh, it makes me cry every time," Brooks tells Hoda and Jenna. "Her getting to say, 'That's you! That's you! That's you!' on this big screen — and her first movie, wearing a crown. I'll never forget it."

"Can you imagine what you're teaching her, just by being you?" Hoda asks.

"That's what's so exciting. You get to be that example for your children. And it makes you really evaluate everything you do in life so that you can pass that on," Brooks replies. "But now she has this beautiful movie — the beautiful music that's in the movie — to always hold onto."

"We heard she tried to be an extra [in the movie]," Jenna says.

"Oh my gosh, y'all," Brooks begins.

"All moms understand this," says Jenna.

"I tried so hard to get her in this movie, but it did not work," says Brooks.

Fantasia adds, "She was supposed to come to me [in a scene] and she looked at me like, 'Don't touch me!'"

Brooks laughs, "She had a costume, hair and everything ready. But it was nap time."