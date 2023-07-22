Daniel Radcliffe and girlfriend Erin Darke bring newborn baby to SAG picket line

It was a family affair for Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke.

The couple joined the Screen Actors Guild — American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) picket line in New York City on July 21 and brought their newborn baby along for the occasion.

The “Harry Potter” star was photographed cradling his baby on his chest in a carrier as the “Good Girl Revolt” star held a sign.

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke join the picket line in New York City on July 21, 2023. John Nacion / Getty Images

On April 25, a rep for Radcliffe, 33, confirmed to TODAY.com that he and Darke, 38, welcomed their first child together. The news came after they were seen with a stroller while walking around New York City.

The “Miracle Workers” star later confirmed to “Entertainment Tonight” that he and his girlfriend had a baby boy.

“It’s great. It’s crazy and intense, but he’s wonderful and Erin is amazing — it’s a real privilege also to have this time with him,” Radcliffe said about fatherhood and becoming a first-time parent.

It was a family affair at the New York picket line. John Nacion / Getty Images

Radcliffe also fawned over his son while in a recent interview with “Extra.”

“He’s very cute. We’ve moved into a less screaming phase and he’s now giving us little smiles and giggling,” the actor said in the video shared July 17. “It’s been a crazy few months, as anyone who’s been through parenthood would attest. But it’s also the literal best thing that’s ever happened, so it’s great. I feel very lucky to be able to have this time with him. It’s awesome.”

Radcliffe, Darke and their little one joined a slew of SAG-AFTRA members who are on strike and marching in solidarity for better pay, working conditions and provisions on artificial intelligence.

The labor union — which represents hundreds of thousands of actors, recording artists, radio personalities and other media professionals — went on strike on July 13 after failed negotiations between their union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

The AMPTP represents major motion picture studios including Paramount, Sony, Netflix, Walt Disney Studios and Warner Bros. Comcast — the corporation that owns TODAY’s parent company, NBCUniversal — is one of the entertainment companies represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Additionally, the Writers Guild of America (WGA), which has been on strike since May 2.

In the meantime, the strikes are disrupting Hollywood with film and television productions shutting down.