Daniel Radcliffe shares whether he’ll take part in the ‘Harry Potter’ TV series

Daniel Radcliffe may be "excited" about the upcoming Max TV reboot of the "Harry Potter" film series, but don't expect him to take part in it.

“I think it’s very much like, they’re going for a new series and there will be somebody else playing Harry so I think it would be very weird for me to show up,” the 33-year-old actor told "Access Hollywood."

Radcliffe, of course, played the "Harry Potter" film series' beloved title character for a decade alongside co-stars Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. The trio were joined by dozens of Britain's best-known stage and screen stars, including Gary Oldman, Maggie Smith, Ralph Fiennes, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson and Helena Bonham Carter.

Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter, far left, starred in the "Harry Potter" film franchise from 2001 until 2011 alongside co-stars Rupert Grint, as Ron Weasley, and Emma Watson, as Hermione Granger. Everett Collection

The new Max series, like the movies, is based on the novels of J.K. Rowling, and will star all-new faces. "I’m very excited to see what other people do with it,” said Radcliffe.

Radcliffe compared Rowling's "Harry Potter" saga to Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes stories, which have been brought to the screen over and over again in countless incarnations.

“I think the ‘Potter’ series of books was always going to be bigger than one interpretation or one franchise, so it’ll be cool to see the torch get passed on,” said the new dad.

Radcliffe, seen here with Watson and Grint in the franchise's final film, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2," doesn't expect to appear in Max's upcoming reboot of the "Harry Potter" series. Alamy Stock Photo

Earlier this year, Radcliffe's co-star Grint told British GQ that he was fully prepared to one day see another actor take over the role of Harry's best friend Ron Weasley.

“I think there’d be a feeling of passing the baton, letting someone else play Ron,” said Grint, adding, “It’s weird because I’m protective over him, I could relate to him so much, and then I was picked to bring him to life. That’s hard to let go. But it would be nice to, as well.”

Radcliffe and Grint reunited with Watson and more of their co-stars for the HBO Max special “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” in January 2022.

During the reunion, Watson and Grint, whose characters fall in love with one another over the course of the film franchise, opened up about their behind-the-scenes friendship.

“The way it feels for me now, seeing you here, having had time apart — I’m trying not to get emotional,” Watson said. “It feels like you’re a pillar of my life.”

Grint pulled his co-star close to him, telling her, "Even though we don’t see each other all the time, it’s a strong bond that we’ll always have. I love you.”

Radcliffe also shared how much he cared for all of his fellow "Harry Potter" actors, and for the movies themselves.

“There are people on these films that are foundational to who I am, as a person, as an actor,” said the star. “I feel so lucky to be where I am and to have the life that I have and be able to work with people I work with now. But none of it is possible without this. So yeah, it was a very good 10 years.”