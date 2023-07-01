Collin Gosselin thanks dad Jon for teaching him about ‘resilience’ in sweet graduation post

Collin Gosselin has graduated high school!

Collin, one of the former child stars of "Jon & Kate Plus 8," shared a photo with his sister, Hannah, and his dad, Jon. In the Instagram photo, the siblings sit on the back of a convertible car and smile at the camera while their dad sits behind the wheel.

"I wasn’t totally sold on the idea of making a graduation post, as most students graduate, therefore making it not such a big deal. So I decided to anchor this post more towards gratitude for mentors, friends, and of course family…," Collin Gosselin began in his caption.

He first expressed thanks to Jon and Hannah, whom he lived with after Jon and Kate Gosselin divorced in 2009. The rest of the sextuplets, Aaden, Joel, Alexis and Leah, as well as their older siblings, twins Madelyn and Cara, lived with their mom.

Collin Gosselin called his sister his “number 1.”

"I want to first thank my amazing sister, Hannah, for standing by me and supporting me, she is my number 1," he wrote, adding a heart emoji.

He next addressed Jon Gosselin.

"I would like to thank my dad, who has taught me so much about running into hard times and moving past them, about resilience. Thank you dad for always supporting my decisions, and having my back when I bite off more than I can chew," he wrote.

In the carousel of photos, Collin also posed with Colleen Conrad, Jon Gosselin's ex-girlfriend. He thanked her for being his "motivator."

"I’d like to thank Colleen for rooting for me day in and day out," he wrote. "When you think of someone you want by your side, you think of Colleen. And as I’ve told her many times, she is my motivator for being successful in this world."

At the end of the post, the high school graduate shared that he is heading to Parris Island as a recruit of the Marine Corps. He also thanked the junior ROTC instructors who helped him choose his path.

Collin said that he plans to study mechanical and industrial engineering in college.

Hannah Gosselin also celebrated her graduation with an Instagram post and posed with her bejeweled red cap.

“On to the next,” she captioned her post.

All eight of the Gosselin kids had a graduation this year, Jon Gosselin recently told People. He said he "only attended one."

“The only kids I see and talk to are Hannah and Collin," he told the outlet. "So I’ve been pretty much estranged from Mady and Cara for nine years."

"At first it was very difficult, but now it’s, you know, you hope for the best, but you don’t dwell on it," he added.

Kate Gosselin and John Gosselin talk about their twin daughters and sextuplets on NBC News' "Today" on October 2, 2007. NBC

Last year, Collin opened about the estrangement between the siblings in an emotional interview with "Entertainment Tonight."

In November, Collin shared that other than Hannah, he doesn’t have a relationship with his mother or his brothers and sisters.

“I have not spoken to my siblings in probably five or six years now,” he said. “It’s tough.”

“I love them to death,” Collin added, beginning to cry.

“I love them very much and I really hope that one day when I have kids, that my kids will know their aunts and uncles,” he said.