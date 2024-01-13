How Christina Aguilera’s 9-year-old serves as her ‘protector’ and ‘daught-ager’

Christina Aguilera's manager has some competition.

The "Lady Marmalade" singer joked in a recent interview with Vogue that her 9-year-old daughter, Summer Rain, is "enraptured" by life behind the scenes for the popstar.

So much so that Aguilera, 43, said her word to represent 2024 is a portmanteau of the role Summer has started taking in her mom's professional life: "Daught-ager."

Christina Aguilera with her daughter, Summer. Instagram

The term — coined by Will.i.am backstage at Aguilera's New Year's Eve show — references her daughter's wish to be either her mom's photographer or manager when she grows up, Aguilera said.

"She loves the band and the background singers. She wants to take drum lessons—she is about it," Aguilera told Vogue. "She gives me so much love and support. Before I go on stage, she knows I get nervous, and she’s like, 'You’re going to do great, mama.' My manager will be like, 'She’s coming for my job!'"

Aguilera said she's "never felt so loved by probably anyone in my life as I do my little angel face," before revealing all the ways Summer also keeps her mom in check.

"If I’m running late for something or have an appointment, she’s like, 'You know they’re waiting, mama. We need to go,'" Aguilera quoted. "It’s hilarious."

But Aguilera revealed that she saw Summer's "intuitive" personality coming.

"I was working with someone who predicted her birth to me, a very intuitive person, and she said, 'You’re going to have a daughter, and she’s going to be your protector. She’s going to be on this earth to watch over you and protect and support you,'" Aguilera recalled.

Now, the singer is witnessing that prediction come true.

"I could cry thinking about it," she said. "She marches to the beat of her own drum, and she’s just a little firecracker."

Who are Christina Aguilera's children?

Aguilera has two children: Max, 16, and Summer, 9.

She rarely shares photos of her kids but has shared glimpses of behind-the-scenes moments with Summer from tour.

In March 2023, Aguilera shared photos of her daughter onstage in Chile, coloring.

As to what she was drawing? A photo of her mom's performance, titled "Mama's audience and show in Chile."