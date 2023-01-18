Channing Tatum on if his and Sandra Bullock’s daughters ‘still have beef’

Channing Tatum revealed he and Sandra Bullock had one of their "more connective conversations" in the principal's office of their daughters' preschool.

"Our daughters got into a couple scraps at school because they're both very, very, very strong-willed little girls," Tatum said in a lie-detector interview with Vanity Fair published on Jan. 17. "It was a very fun year that year."

When asked if the girls "still have beef," Tatum, 42, said the pair are now nearly inseparable.

"They love each other now, literally can't get enough of each other," he said. "They just want to hang out all the time."

"Telling the truth," the polygraph administrator announced, sealing the deal that the conflict is over.

Bullock, 58, is raising her daughter, Laila, and her son, Louis, with her partner, Bryan Randall, and Tatum co-parents 9-year-old Everly with his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan.

Bullock said last year she will be stepping away from acting so that she can spend more time with her family.

"I take my job very seriously when I’m at work," she said in an interview with "ET." "And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family."

But before she started her break, Tatum and Bullock co-starred in the 2022 film "The Lost City." While speaking to The New York Times about the movie, the pair first dished out the drama between their daughters that culminated in the infamous principal's office meeting.

"We were called in together because Everly and Laila were trying to alpha the other one out, and we prayed it was the other’s child that caused damage," Bullock told the Times.

Tatum said he had "blocked it all out."

"There’s some PTSD attached to it," Bullock chimed in.

The actors said they agreed to do the film so that their daughters could bond while shooting the movie in the Dominican Republic.

"That’s the reason we did this film, so they could have one long, Covid-safe play date," Bullock said. "We even brought motorbikes down there. All we cared about is that Everly and Laila were just having the time of their lives."