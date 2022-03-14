Sandra Bullock reveals why she’s stepping away from acting

Home is where the heart is, at least for Sandra Bullock.

In a new interview with "ET", Bullock revealed she is taking a break from her acting career in order to be “in the place that makes me happiest."

“I take my job very seriously when I’m at work,” the actor, 57, told the outlet, adding that it is a "24/7" job. “And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family.”

Bullock is an Oscar-winning actor and producer, and her happiest role is mom to Louis, 12, and Laila, 10.

“That’s where I’m gonna be for a while,” she said.

Bullock, who co-stars alongside Brad Pitt, Daniel Radcliffe and Channing Tatum in the upcoming movie "The Lost City," added that she's ready to tackle her kids' to-do list.

“Servicing their every need,” she said, desccribing how she will spend her days away from Hollywood. “Their social calendar.”

The mom of two said she is known as "the crazy lady with the pandemic" among parents in her circle for all her COVID-19 precautions.

“They know their children will return without COVID when they’ve come to our house," Bullock said.

In December 2021, Bullock, who adopted Louis and Laila, shared with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb that she has thought how being a white mother would impact how her Black children feel about her.

“That was on my mind when they were very, very, very young — will they love me less because I don’t represent their culture?” Bullock said.

Later that month during an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Bullock said she wished more people would consider adoption.

“If it wasn’t for adoption and foster care, I wouldn’t have my family, so this film really struck a chord in that there are millions upon millions of babies and children on this planet that have no one to love," Bullock said, referencing her 2021 drama "The Unforgivable." "That have no one to let them know they are the most amazing thing when they walk in a room."

