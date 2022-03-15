Sandra Bullock recalls coming face to face with a naked Channing Tatum for new film

Sandra Bullock is sharing all the hilarious details of the awkward encounter she had with Channing Tatum in their new film.

The actors star in "The Lost City," which is set to hit theaters March 25, and one of the scenes required Tatum to strip down after his character ended up covered in leeches, and he required Bullock's character's help in removing them.

During an interview on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" this week, the talk show host asked the actor if Tatum was actually naked during the scene.

"In the movie, he drops trou completely, and I think, ‘Oh, they’re handling that in a tasteful way' — until they don’t. And then it’s a full-on quite lovely shot of his butt," Colbert said.

Bullock confirmed that Tatum was indeed in the nude during the scene. "He’s stupid naked in this film," she joked.

At first, she tried to play it down a bit and said she doesn’t think they show too much skin. "I don’t believe we show the full left cheek," she said.

But Colbert said he could see 90% of the cheek when he screened the film.

"The Lost City" hits theaters March 25. Kimberley French / Paramount

After Bullock's character checks Tatum's back for leeches, his character turns around, and she comes face to face with him. Colbert couldn't help but ask if it was CGI or if she really saw her co-star fully nude.

“(I was) fully there. Full on face to face with the landscape that I needed to (investigate)," she said. And Colbert replied, saying, "Tête-à-tête, as we say."

Bullock explained that she had to examine his character to make sure there were no leeches on his front side, and her character had somewhat of a surprised reaction when she saw him naked.

The movie looks like a hilarious adventure. Paramount

At this point, Colbert suggested that Tatum's character must either be well-endowed or not, and he tried to get the 57-year-old to fess up to sneaking a peek at her nude co-star while filming the scene.

“In all honesty, when you’re down there and you have two pages of dialogue if you’re looking directly at it, you’ll get nothing done. So I looked at his left thigh," she said.

This might be the last film Bullock's fans see her in for a while, since the actor recently announced that she's taking a break from acting to spend more time with her children, Louis, 12, and Laila, 10.

“I take my job very seriously when I’m at work,” she told "ET." “And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family."