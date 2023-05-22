Bre Tiesi defends Nick Cannon’s parenting skills after ‘Selling Sunset’ feud

Bre Tiesi is reaffirming the words she has shared time and time again on the new season of "Selling Sunset": She and Nick Cannon, with whom she co-parents a son, are on good terms.

Season Six of the Netflix series dropped May 19, and Bre stars as one of the newest real estate agents to join the Oppenheim Group. While the model was hired to sell multimillion dollar homes, she ends up spending much of the time defending her choice to have a baby with the "Wild 'N Out" host, who is a father to 12 children.

Now, Bre is addressing the adversarial comments she faced on the show in a May 21 Instagram post.

"We're more than good over here," Bre writes in the caption alongside a couple of snaps with Cannon and their son, Legendary, 11 months.

She wraps up the short but sweet caption by addressing Cannon with, "Love you daddy!"

Nick Cannon chimed in with a comment including the baby's middle name, writing, "Legendary Love!!!"

Some of Bre's "Selling Sunset" co-stars also posted in the comments section to show their support.

"I am SO excited to meet little man today," Chrishell Stause wrote, while Heather El Moussa, a mom herself, posted a series of hearts and a heart-eyed emoji.

Bre welcomed Legendary on June 28, 2022. In an Instagram post a month later, she thanked the "Masked Singer" host for showing up, adding that she "couldn't of done it" without him.

Legendary is Bre's first child and Cannon's eighth child at the time. The comedian is now a father of 12.

Throughout Season Six of "Selling Sunset," Bre gets pushback from co-star Chelsea Lazkani for her choice to share a child with the rapper.

In Episode Three, Chelsea asked Bre about her relationship with Cannon, specifically how he is able to spend time with her son when he has so many other kids vying for his attention.

"I know that for me, I'm going to do what works for me and I really don't care how anyone feels about it," Bre responded. Chelsea doubled down on her disapproval in a confessional sequence.

"I think, fundamentally, loyalty is very important in relationships, and if you can't even be loyal to one man, then I don't know if you can be loyal to friends so the jury's out," Chelsea said.

Throughout the season, Chelsea continued to express her criticism of Bre's relationship and her co-parenting style to the other real estate agents. By the finale, Bre confronts Chelsea one last time on the matter (for the time being, anyway).

"You're judging me based off of my man and based off of how he lives his life," Bre told Chelsea.

"Maybe I'm too freaking conventional or traditional for this, and maybe that's what it is," Chelsea said, then seemed to reference Bre's relationship with Cannon again by saying, "I don't get it, girl, I don't get it."

After a heated argument about the relationship, Bre left Chelsea with some final words: "On that note, I'm going to go home to be with my son."