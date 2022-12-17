Nick Cannon says he feels ‘guilt’ about sharing his time between kids

Nick Cannon opened up about the reality of juggling parenthood with his personal life.

“Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” Cannon said on an episode of “The Checkup with Dr. David Anges” on Dec. 12.

He continued: “One ’cause I’m constantly working and two because I’m just spread thin.”

The 42-year-old has had 11 children since 2011 and has another baby on the way.

Cannon shares his oldest kids, twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott, with ex-wife Mariah Carey. The two were married from 2008 to 2016. The “Masked Singer” host also has two sons and a daughter with model and former Miss Arizona USA Brittany Bell; a daughter with LaNisha Cole; twins and a daughter with DJ and former radio personality Abby De La Rosa; and a son with “Selling Sunset” real estate agent Bre Tiesi.

Alyssa Scott gave birth to their son Zen in June 2021, but the infant died of glioma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, in December 2021. Scott announced in an Instagram post in early November that the two are expecting another baby. She later wrote that the child is "earthbound" in December.

In November, Cannon said at a Billboard News event that he has "no idea" if he plans on having more children, adding, "I think I’m good right now!"

However, he emphasized that his current little ones are his "number one priority" right now.

"I wake up being a father, thinking about my kids," he said. "And everything else comes after that."