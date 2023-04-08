Bill Gates and ex-wife Melinda French Gates share sweet photos of their first grandchild

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates are proud grandparents.

The former couple gushed over their daughter Jennifer Gates and her husband, Nayel Nassar’s, baby girl in sweet Instagram posts.

On April 6, the Microsoft billionaire posted a photo of him sitting on the couch and holding his first grandchild. As he wraps her in his arm, his finger touches her little hand.

“I can’t wait to watch you discover the world,” he captioned the post, which shows the baby in a pink onesie.

In a follow-up video, Gates reflected on becoming a grandfather saying it’s “thrilling to see the kids you raised figuring out how they want to parent, what they want to do differently and how they meet those challenges.”

Calling the relationship between a grandparent and grandchild “a nice one,” Gates said he looks forward to creating adventures with his grandchild and giving his daughter and son-in-law some time off.

As for Melinda French Gates, she also shared a photo of her holding her adorable grandbaby.

In the photo, the baby is wrapped in a pink-and-white blanket as the new grandmother cradles her in a chair.

“There is nothing quite like holding your first grandchild,” she wrote. “It seems like just yesterday I was holding Jenn at this age. Now she has a baby of her own — and I am bursting with pride watching her and Nayel step into their new role as parents.”

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates are also parents to 23-year-old son Rory and 20-year-old daughter Phoebe.

The former couple's 26-year-old daughter and Nassar welcomed their first child together in March. While they have yet to share her name, they announced her arrival in a sweet Instagram post.

"Sending love from our healthy little family," the new parents — who got married in October 2021 — wrote in a joint Instagram post on March 4.

When sharing their baby news, Jennifer Gates and the Olympic equestrian hold on to their daughter’s tiny feet.

Jennifer Gates also showed off her baby girl the same day her parents posted their photos with their grandchild. In her photo, she lovingly looks at her baby girl when she holds her in her lap.

She simply captioned the April 7 post with a flower and sparkle emoji.