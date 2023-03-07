Bill Gates becomes a first-time grandfather after daughter Jennifer welcomes baby

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates have officially become grandparents.

The former couple's 26-year-old daughter Jennifer Gates and her husband, Nayel Nassar, announced the arrival of their first child together in a joint Instagram post on March 4.

In the sweet photo, the new mom and the Olympic equestrian are both wearing cream colored sweaters while she holds her baby in her arms and he cradles his newborn’s tiny feet.

“Sending love from our healthy little family,” the couple wrote, adding a pink heart, praying hands and smiling face with hearts emoji.

Jennifer Gates and Nassar did not share their daughter’s name or birth date in their post. They previously revealed that they were having a girl in her baby shower post.

As for French Gates, she couldn’t have been happier, replying to her daughter’s post, “Welcome to the world. My heart overflows.” She also added two pink heart emojis and a smiling face with hearts.

The new mom’s sister, Phoebe Gates, also left three red heart emojis.

Martha Stewart, model Martha Hunt and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, among others, also congratulated the new parents.

“Thank you everyone for your well wishes they mean the world to us!!” Jennifer Gates replied in the comments section.

Jennifer Gates and Nassar got married in October 2021 and announced their pregnancy in November of last year.

Back in December, the first-time grandmother hosted her daughter’s baby shower. Jennifer Gates thanked her mom and shared photos from the lavish celebration on Instagram.

“Still on cloud 9 after this baby shower 💓✨Thank you to all the people who have given me and baby girl so much love from near and far and @melindafrenchgates for hosting this incredible evening,” she wrote. “Our hearts are all so full.”

As for Bill Gates, in a year-end essay on his website, the Microsoft co-founder reflected on the “incredible news” of becoming a grandfather.

“Simply typing that phrase, ‘I’ll become a grandfather next year,’ makes me emotional,” he wrote in the post titled “The future our grandchildren deserve.” “And the thought gives a new dimension to my work. When I think about the world my grandchild will be born into, I’m more inspired than ever to help everyone’s children and grandchildren have a chance to survive and thrive.”

The billionaire philanthropist — who is also father to 23-year-old son Rory and 20-year-old daughter Phoebe — added that one of the “joys of getting older” is to see his three children “welcome wonderful new people into our family.”

“Last year I gained a son-in-law, and next year I’ll become a grandfather,” he added. “I hope I can be as good with my grandchildren as my dad was with his.”