Al shares adorable picture of granddaughter Sky watching him on TODAY

Al Roker’s 2-month-old granddaughter Sky is already a big fan of TODAY.

The proud grandfather posted an adorable snap on Sept. 25 of Sky watching him during a TODAY segment with co-host Sheinelle Jones and on-air contributor Ally Love.

The newborn stared at the television screen in the Instagram photo as Al discussed travel tips with Sheinelle and Ally.

“Truth is , Sky is really fascinated by @sheinelle_o and @allymisslove,” he wrote in the caption. He joked that he “just happened to be in the shot.”

Sheinelle left a smiley face and five red heart emoji in the comments.

Ally gushed about the 2-month-old, writing, “Wow!!! I love her” with three heart-eye emoji.

Al has been frequently posting about his first grandchild since daughter Courtney Roker Laga gave birth to her on July 3.

Courtney celebrated welcoming her first child with husband Wes in a statement sent to TODAY.com.

“We are extremely excited to welcome a new member into our family and start this next chapter in our lives,” she said in a text at the time.

She added, “We feel truly blessed and excited for our little miracle.”

Al announced Sky’s arrival with a cute slideshow of photos of the newborn on Instagram. In one snap, he cradled Sky in his arms.

“And then this little girl came into my life,” he began in the caption. “Welcome to the world, Sky Clara Laga. In love all over again. Thank you, Courtney and Wes for such a perfect blessing.”

He gushed that his granddaughter is “beautiful” and said he can’t wait to spoil her.

On Sept. 3, he celebrated Sky turning 2 months old. He shared a photo of them staring into each other’s eyes and lounging together on a lawn chair.

“Here’s to my little Sky Clara being here 2 months. That went fast,” he wrote in the caption.

Ahead of her turning 3 months old, the duo took a walk through New York City’s Central Park.

He uploaded a video from their adventure together on Sept. 22.

“Well, our first walk in Central Park,” he said in the clip while pushing a sleeping Sky in her stroller.

He joked that Sky was “riveted by all the sights and sounds of this beautiful, urban, idyllic setting.”

Al, who now happily refers to himself as grandpa or Pop-Pop, also spoke about Sky on TODAY, telling his co-hosts he “couldn’t be happier” about the tiny addition to his family.