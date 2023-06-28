Adam Levine and the family take in Paris in new photo

Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, are spending their summer traveling abroad with their children.

On June 28, the Maroon 5 frontman shared a sweet family photo on Instagram of the couple’s recent trip to the Louvre in Paris with daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5.

In the snap, Levine carries one of his daughters on his shoulders while Prinsloo holds another daughter’s hand as they stroll toward the museum’s entrance. The photo was taken from behind to conceal their children’s faces.

“GANG,” he simply captioned the photo.

Maroon 5 has tour dates scheduled in France for June 29 and 30.

The 44-year-old musician and Prinsloo, 35, have been married since 2014 and share three children together.

Their youngest child was missing from the photo. On Jan. 30, sources close to the pair confirmed to NBC News that they had welcomed their third child.

The “Memories” singer and the model have yet to reveal the name and sex of their newborn.

Although the model and her husband avoid showing their children’s faces on social media, they still post some family photos from time to time.

In May, the Victoria’s Secret Angel shared snaps from another family vacation.

She uploaded a carousel of photos to Instagram that included a photo of Levine standing on a beach and lifting their youngest child high into the sky. Prinsloo cropped out their baby’s face and head.

Another picture showed one of their daughters standing on a beach chair as she looked through binoculars.

The proud mom also added a snap of her staring out into the sea while sitting in the sand beside her two daughters. The three of them watched the waves crash onto the shore.

Dusty Rose and Gio Grace popped up again in the slideshow. This time, the sisters were photographed lying on the ground with a fluffy dog in between them.

“A blink of an eye,” Prinsloo wrote in the caption.