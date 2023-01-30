Congratulations are in order for Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo, who have welcomed their third baby together.

On Jan. 30, sources confirmed the baby's birth to NBC News.

The couple, who wed in Mexico in 2014, are also parents to daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, turning 5 in February.

News that the Victoria’s Secret model, 34, and the Maroon 5 frontman, 43, were expecting came in September. Prinsloo later showed off her belly in an Oct. 15 Instagram story, recording herself in the mirror and turning to the side to reveal a growing bump.

Around the same time in late September, Levine became publicly embroiled in an alleged cheating scandal. Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed in a since-deleted TikTok video that she had an affair with the musician and shared messages between them.

Levine addressed the rumors in an Instagram story, saying that his online behavior with other women had “crossed the line.”

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” Levine wrote in a message to his followers on Sept. 20.

He continued, “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

The Maroon 5 frontman added that he had been “naive and stupid” to jeopardize his marriage to Prinsloo.

“I take full responsibility,” he concluded. “We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”