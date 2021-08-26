Catherine Zeta-Jones shares cutest throwback video as daughter heads to college

Catherine Zeta-Jones is feeling nostalgic as her 18-year-old daughter, Carys, heads to college.

The Oscar winner, 51, shared an adorable throwback video of Carys as a gap-toothed little girl showing off her collection of animal photographs. The cute clip finds young Carys sitting on the bathroom floor while sharing facts about tigers, foxes and polar bears.

Next to the video, Zeta-Jones wrote, "My daughter Carys prepares for college!!! Very cute alert!!The road to higher education begins on the bathroom floor, with limited teeth, (thus the lisp) and a passion for books."

She added, "Carys is packing her bags and I am looking at old videos😢don’t tell her I posted this😂😂."

The Welsh-born star shares Carys and son Dylan, 21, with husband Michael Douglas.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, right, poses with daughter Carys at the Fendi Couture Fall Winter 2019/2020 Show in July 2019. Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

The Hollywood couple celebrated Carys' graduation from high school in May, with Zeta-Jones sharing a photo on Instagram of the whole family at the milestone event. She included a second pic of Dylan holding Carys above the ground in his arms.

"Carys!!! What a proud day as our daughter Carys graduates with honors for her International Baccalaureate! You rock and we love you. 👩‍🎓👩‍🎓👩‍🎓" Zeta-Jones gushed in her caption.

Douglas shared the same pair of pics on his Instagram page, writing, "Congratulations to Carys and the entire class of 2021! Your Mom and I are so proud of you! We love you so much and we are so excited for your future as the best is yet to come!"

The proud parents also honored Carys on Instagram when she turned 18 in April.

"Happy 18th Birthday Carys Zeta! You are everything, and everything is you. Thank you for the joy you bring me," Zeta-Jones wrote alongside several pics, including one of her with Carys as a child.

She continued, "At 5 am this morning, you texted me to thank me, for giving birth to you. That’s the kind of woman you are. Kind. Your wisdom out numbers your years. You beauty is deep and your heart is big enough to love and envelop the world, your sense of humor......very important.... is insurmountable. I could go on."

She jokingly added, "Your Japanese needs some work, but that’s doable," before telling her "angel" that she loved her.

In his own charming tribute, Douglas wished his daughter "the best 18th birthday any young lady could possibly have."

"You know how much I love you, how proud I am of you, and the joy I have watching you grow into the young lady you are turning out to be! Happy birthday Carys! I love you!" he added.

Related: