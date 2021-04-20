Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate daughter Carys on her 18th birthday

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are celebrating the 18th birthday of their daughter, Carys.

“Honey this is your Dad, wishing you the best 18th birthday any young lady could possibly have,” Douglas captioned a photo of the two of them on Instagram on Tuesday.

“You know how much I love you, how proud I am of you, and the joy I have watching you grow into the young lady you are turning out to be! Happy birthday Carys! I love you! Dad."

“Thank you my dadda!! I love you and thank you for everything you do. You are my biggest inspiration!” Carys replied in the comments.

The "Chicago" star also gushed at her daughter’s milestone in her own post.

“Happy 18th Birthday Carys Zeta! You are everything, and everything is you,” she wrote, along with a photo of them together when Carys was a little girl and another more current shot, as well as a text exchange in which they both express appreciation at Zeta-Jones giving birth to her.

“Thank you for the joy you bring me. At 5 am this morning, you texted me to thank me, for giving birth to you. That’s the kind of woman you are. Kind. Your wisdom out numbers your years.”

Zeta-Jones, who celebrated her 20th anniversary to Douglas last year, also pointed out how Carys has an inner and outer beauty.

“You beauty is deep and your heart is big enough to love and envelop the world, your sense of humor......very important.... is insurmountable. I could go on. Your Japanese needs some work, but that’s doable. I love you angel. Mama.”

“I love you my mamma! Thank you for all that you do,” Carys replied in the comments.

Over the years, fans have noticed how much Carys and her mother look alike, whether it’s an organized photo shoot or when they’re just kicking back and relaxing.

Douglas and Zeta-Jones are also parents to son Dylan, 20, and Zeta-Jones has said she thinks both of their kids are bound to pursue acting.

“The journey I’ve had as an actor has been extraordinary, so I can only encourage them to do what they love,” she told TODAY last week.

She said they’ve talked to their kids about how challenging a career path it can be, even though they’re in a family where acting is in the genes.

“And so they’ve had that discussion and they’re still not deterred, so I just presume that it’s in the cards and I’m very excited to see whatever journey they happen to go on,” she said.