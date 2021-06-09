Michael Douglas, 76, says he was mistaken for daughter's grandfather

Michael Douglas is laughing off an awkward moment he experienced last month at his daughter Carys' high school graduation.

The two-time Oscar winner, 76, revealed on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Monday that he was mistaken for Carys' grandfather during the milestone event, which took place virtually.

"We had a lovely experience. It was a virtual graduation. We couldn't actually be in the same room that she was in because of COVID protections and all of that," Douglas explained.

"It was so wonderful and we're so proud of her, but I've got to tell you, Kelly, it's a little rough when you're going out the doors and the other parents are saying, 'Oh congratulations ... you must be so proud of your granddaughter,'" the actor continued as both he and host Kelly Clarkson began laughing.

Though the mix-up surprised him, Douglas has no hard feelings against the other parents. "I'm not gonna take it personal. They're just trying to be nice," he said.

The "Kominsky Method" star shares Carys, 18, and son Dylan, 20, with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, 51. Douglas is also dad to a son named Cameron, 42, with ex-wife Diandra Luker.

Both of the couple's children lived at home during the coronavirus pandemic. But once Carys leaves for college and Dylan is back at Brown University, Douglas and Zeta-Jones will have to adjust to life as empty nesters.

"There is that moment when they're gone and they're out of the house ... and you look at each other and in the back of your mind, you're thinking, 'What are we going to talk about?'" joked Douglas.

The "Wall Street" star previously discussed how he and Zeta-Jones will handle life with no kids at home during an appearance on TODAY last month.

"It's scary. It really is," said the actor. "You look at each other and go, 'Well, it's just you and me, babe.'"

But after two decades of marriage, Douglas believes the couple will be fine.

"We're 20 years now, so all those good years of paying attention to each other are paying off now," he said.

