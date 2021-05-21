Proud parents Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate daughter's graduation

Michael Douglas is basking in the pomp and circumstance of his daughter Carys’ latest milestone.

The Oscar winner and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones each posted a family photo on Instagram Friday in honor of Carys' high school graduation.

“Congratulations to Carys and the entire class of 2021!” he wrote. “Your Mom and I are so proud of you! We love you so much and we are so excited for your future as the best is yet to come! Dad.”

His post featured a picture of him, Zeta-Jones, Carys, 18, and son Dylan, 20, as well as another photo with Dylan holding up his sister in his arms.

Zeta-Jones also got in the spirit of the day with her own post.

Watch TODAY All Day ! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter!

“Carys!!! What a proud day as our daughter Carys graduates with honors for her International Baccalaureate! You rock and we love you,” she wrote.

Last month, Douglas, who will appear on the Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist this Sunday, wished Carys a happy birthday on Instagram.

“Honey this is your Dad, wishing you the best 18th birthday any young lady could possibly have,” he captioned a picture of them. “You know how much I love you, how proud I am of you, and the joy I have watching you grow into the young lady you are turning out to be! Happy birthday Carys! I love you! Dad.”

Zeta-Jones also wished her a happy birthday.

“Happy 18th Birthday Carys Zeta! You are everything, and everything is you. Thank you for the joy you bring me,” she wrote.

“At 5 am this morning, you texted me to thank me, for giving birth to you. That’s the kind of woman you are. Kind. Your wisdom out numbers your years.

“You beauty is deep and your heart is big enough to love and envelop the world, your sense of humor......very important.... is insurmountable. I could go on. Your Japanese needs some work, but that’s doable. I love you angel. Mama.”

With graduation upon her, is Carys thinking about her future? Her mom thinks both she and Dylan will go into acting.

“Michael and I would be the first parents to say, ‘You know, maybe you should think of another career,’ but we’ve seen how passionate they are about the craft,” she told the 3rd hour of TODAY last month. “They know what celebritydom is. They know the good, the bad, warts and all of that.”

Related: