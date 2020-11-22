Candace Cameron Bure has something to say about her sex life as a Christian woman.

The 44-year-old opened up on the “Confessions of a Crappy Christian” podcast about the barrage of backlash she received in September after posting a controversial Instagram of herself and husband Valeri Bure. In the goofy photo, the former NHL player's hand is resting on his wife's breast.

To start, the “Fuller House” star told host Blake Guichet that her husband is not on her Instagram very often. But the couple was having lunch with son Lev, 20, who recently got engaged, and Cameron Bure noticed it was “so pretty” outside, so she asked her husband to pose for some photos together.

“At the very end of it, he had his arm draped around my shoulder, and then the very last picture, he grabbed my boob,” the actor recalled. “I said, ‘Oh my gosh, this is so funny, can I please post this?’”

While many fans were supportive of the photo, including her “Fuller House" co-star Bob Saget, others saw it as a reason to question the mother of three's values.

“Oh, that’s so inappropriate that you posted that as a Christian. You should be more modest,” she told Guichet, paraphrasing some of the comments she received.

“I’ve been married for 24 years," she explained. "I’m a Christian. My husband’s a Christian, and I’m really proud that we’ve managed to stay married for 24 years. And the fact that we have fun and we flirt together, this is part of what makes our marriage work."

"This is something to be celebrated as a Christian," she added.

"Sex doesn’t stop once you get married. Sex is the blessing of marriage and I hate when Christians are like, no, you have to pretend like you’ve never had sex, and we only know that you’ve had sex three times because you’ve had three children," she continued. "If we are to promise ourselves for one another and preach saving yourself for marriage, then sex needs to be celebrated within marriage."

Cameron Bure recalled that she “lived in such a fear” of her sexuality at the beginning of her marriage.

“There was such a shame culture on it that when I got married. I was like, I don’t know how to adjust my brain," she said. "For so many times, especially in the beginning, but for a few years, I would have sex with my husband thinking like, ‘Oh my gosh, is God looking at me and like is this bad?’ It’s very difficult to flip that switch."

It took years for Cameron Bure to "work through it and understand it," but now she's at a place where she's enjoying her sexuality, she said.

"Now I embrace it so much that my kids are like, ‘Mom, please stop talking about sex. Please stop,'" she joked.