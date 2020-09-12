Bob Saget hilariously responds to Candace Cameron Bure's 'inappropriate' photo

Bob Saget supports his costars!

Candace Cameron Bure had to fend off some haters after she posted a set of photos of herself and husband Valeri Bure. After first deleting the noteworthy moment, she reposted. In one pic, he's seen kissing her cheek as she smiles dreamily. In the second one, he's seen resting a hand over her breast.

“Sweet and spicy,” she captioned the post, before reminding her followers that she and her ice hockey player husband have been together for over two decades. “24 years and counting 😉.”

After receiving a barrage of negative comments on her initial post, the "Fuller House" took to her Instagram story to defend the picture. She said, "For all the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband's hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it's my husband. We have so much fun together."

"He can touch me anytime he wants, and I hope he does. This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about." candacecbure/ Instagram

In addition, she added, "He can touch me anytime he wants, and I hope he does. This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about."

Bure got many supportive comments from her friends and followers in her post, including one from her "Fuller House" costar who couldn't help but crack a joke in the comments section of the PDA-filled post.

Saget wrote, “Love you guys and congrats on second base!!! ❤️."

Many fans seemed to love his response: it garnered more than 8,000 likes and more than 125 responses!

One person wrote, "You won the best comment." Another added, "I spit out my drink."

The Bures have been married since 1996, and have three children together: Natasha, 22, Lev, 20, and Maksim, 18. In 2016, for their 20th anniversary, she wrote, "I couldn't be more proud to be here and love my man the way I do. But let me assure you it hasn't been all roses the whole journey."