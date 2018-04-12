4 generations of Bush women featured in new book on modern motherhood

share tweet pin email

Four generations of Bush women are among the mothers and daughters featured in an upcoming book of portraits exploring modern motherhood.

TODAY anchor Jenna Bush Hager, her two daughters and her twin sister, Barbara, were photographed along with two sets of former first ladies: Laura Bush, and her mother-in-law, Barbara Bush.

The women are among those featured in the book "Mother and Child," written and photographed by Claiborne Swanson Frank, and the stunning family photo is currently featured at Town & Country. The book features 70 sets of mothers and children from families that embody career, privilege and pedigree.

The Bush women shared with Swanson Frank some of what they learned from each other.

“My mom always told us that few things in life are worthy of our anxiety and worry,” Jenna said. "This advice — as high school girls — was particularly useful.”

Hager noted how much her mother "adores" being a grandmother and says "it is one of the only things in life that’s not overrated."

Hager also added that she hopes her own daughters will come to view her as she sees the generation of women before her: loving, gracious and strong.

“I want my girls to know that their kindness and empathy can change the world."