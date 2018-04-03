Barbara Bush updates alma mater on her life: 'I am still old and still in love'

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Former first lady Barbara Bush likes to keep her alma mater up to date on her life, but sometimes there’s just not a lot that’s new.

“I am still old and still in love with the man I married 72 years ago,” she wrote in a brief post for the spring edition of Smith College’s alumnae magazine.

"George Bush has given me the world," his wife tells Smith College for its alumnae magazine. TODAY

Bush dropped out of the Massachusetts college in 1944 and married George H.W. Bush two weeks later, according to a White House biography. The college awarded her an honorary degree in 1989.

Identified in the magazine as Barbara Pierce Bush, the 92-year-old former first lady opens up the “alumnae lives” section with a full-page photo of her sitting in a garden in Kennebunkport, Maine.

“I have had great medical care and more operations than you would believe,” she said in the caption. “I’m not sure God will recognize me; I have so many new body parts! Also, George Bush has given me the world. He is the best — thoughtful and loving.”

Happiest of birthdays to Barbara Pierce of Rye, NY. I'm still the luckiest guy in the world. pic.twitter.com/qsUHtyBIez — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 8, 2017

On the next page under the “Class of 1947” section, Bush describes how she and her husband have kept busy working on their individual foundations — hers for literacy and his to support volunteer efforts.

“All of our children are working and serving others in their own way, along with my 17 grandchildren. I am very proud of them,” she wrote.