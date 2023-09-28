Move over, Barbenheimer. There's a new movie mashup coming to a theater near you.

Two new releases are coming at you on September 29 — “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie” and “Saw X.”

That’s right — Chase, Skye, Marshall, Rocky, Zuma, Rubble and Liberty have some “mighty” big competition at the box office.

One of these movies is about a supervillain determined to destroy enemies one by one...and the other is "Saw X."

And as we learned in the original films of each series, none of these characters will back down from a challenge.

What will you watch this weekend? Will you take your own human pups to the theater for some animated fun? Will you seize the opportunity to enjoy some jump scares and gory escapism? Or will you "be there on the double" for a double feature?

The big question is this: Do you prefer to watch protagonists chasing bones...or breaking them?

What on earth do these movies have in common?

Other than the same release date, "Saw X" and "Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie" do have some similarities.

Both feature a megalomaniac in a suit (Jigsaw and Mayor Humdinger) who set traps for innocent victims in an effort to exact revenge for perceived injustices.

"Paw Patrol" is filled with the familiar voices of Kristin Bell, James Marsden, Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams.

"Saw X" is filled with the voices of...well...it's really just that one eerily familiar voice saying, "I want to play a game."

The internet's response

The internet has been quick to jump on this box office battle, labeling it #sawpatrol.

You can see Skye wearing the metal jaw splitter from the original "Saw" movie with Chase in handcuffs (pawcuffs?) on the other side of this image by Emimi. Between the two is a television screen with Ryder saying, "Live or die. Make your choice."

You can also find Chase sporting the jaw splitter, as dreamed up by Josh Raynor. Apparently it's the hottest torture device in Adventure Bay. Who wore it best?

A creator simply called @saw showed Jigsaw completing a PAW Patrol maze in red pen, crossing off every exit and scribbling "GAME OVER." The image is titled, "There is no escape."

Ch Animations showed an image of Jigsaw labeled “The villain with years of training and seeking vengeance” over the Mighty Pups labeled “The heroes after learning about the power of friendship.” The post headline is “What A Hard Choice.” Is it though?

Travis Lowell swapped Chase into to the "Saw X" movie poster with light tubes jammed into his goggles.

Ouch. That looks ruff, Chase.