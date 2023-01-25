Kim Kardashian’s kids North and Saint are joining her for a ‘PAW Patrol’ sequel

The upcoming "PAW Patrol" movie is looking to be a family affair.

Kim Kardashian is slated to make a return to the big screen in "PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie," starring alongside daughter North West, 9, and son Saint West, 7.

Nickelodeon announced that Kardashian will be reprising her role of Delores in the new film, with North joining the cast as a new pup. Saint is expected to make a cameo appearance.

The star-studded vocal cast also includes Kristen Bell, Christian Convery, James Marsden and Serena Williams, among others. Actor Alan Kim and TikTok star Brice Gonzalez will be joining North as part of the new gang.

In "PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie," which is set to drop exclusively in theaters on Oct. 13, a meteor crashes into Adventure City, giving all the puppy dogs superpowers and transforming them into Mighty Pups. Amid the excitement, Humdinger and Victoria Vance attempt to steal the powers to make themselves supervillains, and the team is once again tasked with saving the day.

Kardashian and her children making an appearance in the film could cause a stir following the buzz around "nepo babies" in 2022. The term refers to the offspring of famous individuals who pursue a career in the creative industries.

Though this marks the first movie roles for Kardashian's kids, the 42-year-old hasn't been shy in showing off her talented children, including North.

In November 2022, she posted a video on the @kimandnorth TikTok page, which she shares with her daughter, of North contouring and bronzing her mom's face. The finished product resulted in a stunning, natural look that even New York City-based makeup artist Shara Strand called “impressive.”

Kardashian has previously shared that North is "really into special effects" makeup, transforming her mom into the Grinch and a minion from "Despicable Me." She also once made their home "look like a murder scene."

