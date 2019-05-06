Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 6, 2019, 8:26 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

"The Bachelor's" Whitney Bischoff is a new mom!

Bischoff, 33, posted an adorable video on Instagram revealing the big news about little Hayes Singleton, who was born on Saturday.

The video starts with a cake and a topper reading, "It's a boy!" along with the words, "Happy Birthday Hayes." Bischoff's husband, Ricky Angel, can then be heard singing "Happy Birthday" to their son, who is the couple's first child.

Finally, we get a glimpse of Mama and Baby sitting in bed, calm and happy.

"Happy birthday to Hayes Singleton Angel — the sweetest baby boy!" wrote Bischoff in the caption. "He definitely has his mom's Kentucky blood making his debut on Derby Day and his dad's great hair and mild temperament (for now). This Angel was truly heaven sent coming on the anniversary of my mom's passing — no doubt he was hand delivered."

Bischoff, who appeared on season 19 of "The Bachelor" in 2015, stepped away from social media last October, then returned in February to announce she was expecting a baby with her husband.

The couple wed in October 2017 in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

On "The Bachelor," Bischoff accepted a proposal from Chris Soules, but they ended their engagement a few months later.

Congrats to the new parents!