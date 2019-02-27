Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 27, 2019, 6:08 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Former "Bachelor" star Whitney Bischoff is expecting her first child with hubby Ricky Angel.

Bischoff announced the happy news Tuesday on Instagram, explaining that she hasn't posted since October 2018 because she's seven months pregnant with the couple's baby boy.

"Sorry I've been MIA, I've been busy growing a little angel for the past 7 months. We are so excited to welcome our little man in May," the former reality TV star wrote next to a sweet photo of the couple looking at a children's book.

Bischoff, who's holding her 12-year-old dog, Lillie, in the pic, added that the adorable pooch “can’t wait to be a big sis!”

Bischoff, who works as a fertility nurse, competed forChris Soules' love on season 19 of "The Bachelor" in 2015. Though she did wind up winning Soules' final rose — and accepting his proposal during the finale — the pair parted ways just a few months after the episode aired.

Months later, Bischoff met Angel on a dating app. The sweethearts tied the knot at the Wequassett Resort and Golf Club in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, in October 2017 after two years of dating.

Last October, Bischoff celebrated the couple's first anniversary by sharing a gorgeous photo from their wedding.

"A year later and this guy still brings me coffee in bed every morning (no exaggeration), laughs at my jokes, and lets me watch my shows on the big TV. Ladies — don’t settle for less than “a Ricky!" she wrote.

Congrats to Whitney and Ricky on their happy news!