Rams’ Odell Beckham Jr. announces birth of son, shares name

Fresh off a Super Bowl win, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is also celebrating the birth of his son, Zydn.

Beckham, 29, and his girlfriend, Lauren Wood, welcomed their first child together on Feb. 17, just four days after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20 at SoFi stadium.

“THE biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life arrived here on earth!” Beckham wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

In his caption, the athlete recalled the “overwhelming emotions” he felt when Zydn was born.

“I knew my life changed for the better,” Beckham revealed.

The new dad then praised Wood, 28, for “delivering the most beautiful gift of all” — their little boy.

“Ur strength throughout this gives me the courage to keep goin because i now kno with u by my side and holding it down for me, I can get thru anything,” he gushed. “I love u so much.”

Wood, a fitness trainer who has been linked to Beckham since 2019, called her partner the “best" father.

"I love you every step of the way… every joy, every pain… every win every loss, every life changing event & life challenge.. u r not alone & I love the human we made," Wood wrote in the comments.

The couple announced in November that they were expecting a child.

Beckham can talk sleep training and baby gear with his teammate Van Jefferson. Jefferson's wife, Samaria, went into labor at the Super Bowl.

"I just knew I wanted to push through for as long as I could,” Samaria said during an appearance on TODAY last week. “I was wincing in pain... and watching Van.”

By halftime, Samaria knew it was time to get to the hospital. At that point, she was “in tears, crying.”

Jefferson only learned what happened after the Rams' victory. Samaria knew her husband would leave the field if he found out the baby was coming, and she wanted him to continue playing.

“She’s a champ,” Jefferson said on the show. "She didn’t want to tell me. She wanted me to be focused on the game. I appreciate her doing that. I think if she had told me, I probably would’ve been freaking out.”

