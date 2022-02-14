Rams' Van Jefferson wins Super Bowl, sprints to hospital to meet newborn son

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson didn’t have time to cradle the Vince Lombardi trophy after his team won Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. That’s because he was busy meeting his newborn son.

“It was a great day, bro. I got three prizes today. My wife, my son and the Super Bowl,” Jefferson gushed on Instagram Live.

Jefferson’s wife, Samaria, who was due on Feb. 17, went into labor during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. NFL Network’s Bridget Condon reported that Samaria was spotted “leaving the stadium on a stretcher.”

"Talk about dedication," Condon joked on Twitter.

The couple, who are high school sweethearts, are also parents of 5-year-old daughter, Bella.

As soon as the game finished with a 23-20 Rams victory, Jefferson grabbed Bella and headed to the hospital.

Later that evening, Jefferson shared a photo of himself holding his baby boy. He captioned the sweet moment, ““X2!!!!!” He has not yet announced the baby's name.

Samaria opened up to The Athletic ahead of the Super Bowl and said she was “definitely feeling 40 weeks” pregnant.

“Just like any other game, I’m going to be there this Sunday and I’m going to stay calm… and pray to God my water doesn’t break,” she told the publication. “I am 100% going to be there. I would not miss this moment for anything.”

Jefferson didn’t learn that Samira was in labor, until after the Rams had clinched their win. She wanted it that way.

“He is going to play. He is going to keep playing,” Samira said while speaking with The Athletic. “I will never take that moment away from him. I want to see him glorify God on the field that day. If I did tell him or someone told him during the game, he would come off that field.”

