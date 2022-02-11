Super Bowl frenzy in full swing with record temperatures expected
03:03
Share this -
copied
With the Super Bowl kickoff two days away, the city of Los Angeles is electrified with excitement and anticipation. If the forecasts are accurate, it will be the hottest Super Bowl on record. NBC’s Tom Llamas reports for TODAY.Feb. 11, 2022
Now Playing
Super Bowl frenzy in full swing with record temperatures expected
03:03
UP NEXT
Canadian trucker protests could spill over to the Super Bowl
01:47
Winter Vinecki’s journey to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
03:58
Team USA’s Jaelin Kauf’s parents share delight in daughter’s Olympic victory: ’Girl, you did it!’
05:22
Bing Dwen Dwen: Everything to know about the fluffy panda mascot of the 2022 Olympics
03:24
Nathan Chen talks pressure put on athletes, if he will compete in 2026 Winter Olympics