Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson celebrated two new babies at the Super Bowl: the Vince Lombardi trophy, and his second child.

Jefferson’s wife, Samaria, went into labor in the middle of the game on Sunday, and gave birth later that night.

On Wednesday, Jefferson, 25, and Samaria appeared on the 3rd Hour of TODAY, to introduce their baby boy to the world. The couple are deciding between two names for their son.

"After he was born, Van walked into the room and he said, 'I have a great idea for a name: Wynn Jefferson,'" Samaria shared. "We're torn between Wynn and Miles Jefferson."

Samaria said she started having some contractions that morning, but she wasn't terribly concerned because they were spaced far apart. But once she got to the stadium, her contractions became stronger and closer together.

"I just knew I wanted to push through for as long as I could," she said. "I was wincing in pain... and watching Van."

By halftime, Samaria knew it was time to get to the hospital. At that point, she was "in tears, crying."

Jefferson only learned that Samaria, 24, had gone into labor after the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Samaria wanted it that way. She knew her husband would leave the field if he found out the baby was coming, and she wanted him to continue playing.

"She's a champ," Jefferson gushed on TODAY. "She didn't want to tell me. She wanted me to be focused on the game. I appreciate her doing that. I think if she had told me, I probably would've been freaking out."

The athlete and Samaria, who are high school sweethearts, are also parents of 5-year-old daughter, Bella.

"She was talking about her baby brother for days leading up. 'When is he gonna be here?'" Samaria said. "She absolutely loves him."

