Rebel Wilson shares rare photos with her new baby girl in a winter wonderland

Rebel Wilson is enjoying a chilly holiday vacation with her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, and her newborn daughter, Royce — and the proud mom has the heartwarming pics to prove it.

On Sunday, Dec. 18, the "Pitch Perfect" star took to her Instagram stories to share the sweet shots with her fans and followers.

@rebelwilson via Instagram

In one photo, Wilson, dressed in white sweats, a cream-colored coat and shiny-gold aviator glasses, can be seen holding her bundle of joy in her arms while she poses on a snow-covered tarmac. The 42-year-old beams in the pic, but it's hard to speculate about baby Royce's expression.

In addition to being snuggled up in a blanket and pale pink cap, Royce's face has been covered by a Santa Claus emoji in that pic and in another one the new mom posted.

@rebelwilson via Instagram

Wilson also shared a photo of herself and little Royce aboard a private plane with Agruma, dressed in matching sweats and shades, standing by their side.

The actor-comedian captioned the picture, "R&R time." And when reposting the first pic on her main feed, she wrote, "Holiday time…let’s go! ❄️ R & R & R ❄️" with a nod to the first initial they all share.

Instagram was also where Wilson announced the arrival of her daughter via surrogate on Nov. 7.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate. I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!” Wilson wrote alongside the very first photo she shared of the little one.

She added, "I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”

