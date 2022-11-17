Rebel Wilson shares photo of look-alike mom with her baby: 'Grandma time'

Rebel Wilson’s mom, Sue Bownds, is already bonding with her new grandchild.

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the “Pitch Perfect” star uploaded a photo to her Instagram story of her newborn daughter, Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson, and Bownds spending some quality time together.

Rebel Wilson’s mom, Sue Bownds, holds her granddaughter Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson. @rebelwilson via Instagram

The snap showed Wilson’s look-alike mom cradling her granddaughter and smiling at the camera. Wilson wrote “Grandma time” and covered the baby’s face with a heart emoji.

It was the first picture Wilson has shared of her daughter since she announced Royce Lillian’s birth in an Instagram post on Nov. 7.

The 42-year-old Australian actor posted a cute picture of her daughter wearing a pink onesie with matching cow footies.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” she said in the caption. “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.”

Wilson continued to thank her surrogate for giving her the “amazing gift” of starting a family.

At the end of the post, she wrote, “I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club.”

Multiple celebrity friends congratulated the new mom in the comments. Wilson’s girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, whom she went public with in June, posted three heart emoji to show her support.

Following her exciting news, Wilson spoke to People about the significance of her daughter’s name.

“I wanted an original name starting with the letter R and so eventually landed on that one,” she told the publication. “Lillian and Elizabeth are both family names carried by women in my family who I admire. Elizabeth, which is also my middle name, after the late Queen.”

She also revealed that Agruma helped plan her baby shower. Wilson praised her girlfriend for going “above and beyond to make it a special day.”

Wilson added, “It was the most gorgeous baby shower with friends from around the world.”

The day she shared her baby news, she uploaded a photo of her wearing a pink dress and holding balloons at the shower on her Instagram stories. She stood next to a stack of boxes that spelled out “BABY.”