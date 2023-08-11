Looking for baby names that starts with "R"? We've got you covered.

According to the Social Security Administration, Robert and Richard are two names that start with "R" that have frequently landed in the top five list since 1922. When it comes to girls names, Rebecca and Rachel have also landed in the coveted top five.

Famous personalities with “R” names include Ryan Reynolds, Robin Williams, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Rowan Atkinson, Ronaldinho Gaucho, Rami Malek, Rosa Parks, Rosalind Franklin, Rachel McAdams, Rihanna, Reese Witherspoon, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Rosalía and Rashida Jones.

Celebrities who have given their child a name that starts with “R” include: Rafael (Alec Baldwin), Rome (Shay Mitchell), Remington (Kelly Clarkson), Renn (Ricky Martin), Robert (Owen Wilson), Rockwell (Lucy Liu), Raddix (Cameron Diaz), Ramona (Maggie Gyllenhaal), Rumi (Beyoncé), Remy (Billy Joel) and Romy (Sofia Coppola).

200 Baby Names That Start With ‘R’

Whether having a name that starts with “R” is a longstanding family tradition, or just a choice you’ve landed on for your new arrival, here are 200 baby names that start with “R” to consider: